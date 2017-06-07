Maximus007 wrote: Unchanged squad again for this one....



Who will he drop in the side to fit Fage back in? I think maybe Swifty. Let him have a break out of the firing line, his confidence is low and making to many mistakes this season, just let him have a game or two off and give lomax a run at the back and tommy a run on the wing with Grace on the other.

Has to be. I'd have dropped Swift regardless of whether Lomax was back, but seeing as though he is and we can move Tommy to the wing, it's an absolute no brainer.If he drops Grace, I may well explode.