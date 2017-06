JINJER wrote: Settle an argument snowie, what's the difference between "craft beers" and "real ales"?

craft beers are geeks that like it with a strawberry in, there's not much difference really, you wouldn't believe the amount of pubs that think you can brew every week some think different, if it was up to some pubs you would never have the same beer ever againby the way ours is home brew when its served in the northstand boom boom