Sorry do we need your permission to start a thread. That's not irony by the way, a word who's meaning you clearly struggle to grasp.
Try #finanacialtimesisabitofatool
I'll try explain the irony to you as it's seem you're struggling a littlle You (that's vastman) stated I'm making out that this is some kind of deal breaker, when actually I'm astounded that's you feel the need to start a thread on something as trivial as a loud speaker that you chose to stand next to in a 3 hectare site Does that help? Anyway isn't it time for your Horlicks now?
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning? The financial time crossword
I'll try explain the irony to you as it's seem you're struggling a littlle You (that's vastman) stated I'm making out that this is some kind of deal breaker, when actually I'm astounded that's you feel the need to start a thread on something as trivial as a loud speaker that you chose to stand next to in a 3 hectare site Does that help? Anyway isn't it time for your Horlicks now?
Not really it just shows you're a bit thick. What you have posted is just an opinion backed up with an assumption, it sure as hell isnt ironic.
So again why is this a trivial issue as it appears you're totally in a minority of one. Why can't we as opposed to just you use this forum to offer suggestions to the club. Why you're intent on having a hissy fit over a reasonable suggestion is anyone's guess. That's not ironic by the way it's just sad.
Not really it just shows you're a bit thick. What you have posted is just an opinion backed up with an assumption, it sure as hell isnt ironic.
So again why is this a trivial issue as it appears you're totally in a minority of one. Why can't we as opposed to just you use this forum to offer suggestions to the club. Why you're intent on having a hissy fit over a reasonable suggestion is anyone's guess. That's not ironic by the way it's just sad.
Can't even be bothered with an emoticon.
Oh dear, and now you attempt the sidestep again, confirming you "master of irony" once again, Try this it may help you in future, although there is probably a number of big words in it you've never heard or used before, but you're never to old to learn https://www.amazon.co.uk/Concise-Oxford ... 0199601089 HTH
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning? The financial time crossword
Oh dear, and now you attempt the sidestep again, confirming you "master of irony" once again, Try this it may help you in future, although there is probably a number of big words in it you've never heard or used before, but you're never to old to learn https://www.amazon.co.uk/Concise-Oxford ... 0199601089 HTH
Correct that book contains a spot on explanation of irony or being ironic. However that's nothing like what you are being or claiming I am. Whatever it is you're trying to say sunshine you have the wrong word.
What you are doing is attempting to explain the merits of a mobile phone to a man trying to cook a potato - can you comprehend this?
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.