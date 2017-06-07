WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Turn the music down, please

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Turn the music down, please

 
Post a reply

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:18 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1182
vastman wrote:
Sorry do we need your permission to start a thread. That's not irony by the way, a word who's meaning you clearly struggle to grasp.

Try #finanacialtimesisabitofatool

I'll try explain the irony to you as it's seem you're struggling a littlle :SUBMISSION:
You (that's vastman) stated I'm making out that this is some kind of deal breaker, when actually I'm astounded that's you feel the need to start a thread on something as trivial as a loud speaker that you chose to stand next to in a 3 hectare site :roll:
Does that help? Anyway isn't it time for your Horlicks now? :wink:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:19 pm
eastardsley Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 28, 2016 8:53 pm
Posts: 15
Just watching the one step beyond. Madness song being sung at football matches...bet would sound great in northstand

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:21 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1182
As long as the volume isn't above 5 :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:25 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17757
eastardsley wrote:
Just watching the one step beyond. Madness song being sung at football matches...bet would sound great in northstand
it would be brilliant but stop being a killjoy
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

//www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:43 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25861
Location: Poodle Power!
financialtimes wrote:
I'll try explain the irony to you as it's seem you're struggling a littlle :SUBMISSION:
You (that's vastman) stated I'm making out that this is some kind of deal breaker, when actually I'm astounded that's you feel the need to start a thread on something as trivial as a loud speaker that you chose to stand next to in a 3 hectare site :roll:
Does that help? Anyway isn't it time for your Horlicks now? :wink:


Not really it just shows you're a bit thick. What you have posted is just an opinion backed up with an assumption, it sure as hell isnt ironic.

So again why is this a trivial issue as it appears you're totally in a minority of one. Why can't we as opposed to just you use this forum to offer suggestions to the club. Why you're intent on having a hissy fit over a reasonable suggestion is anyone's guess. That's not ironic by the way it's just sad.

Can't even be bothered with an emoticon.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:55 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6265
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
snowie wrote:
:thumb: cheers pal mind some will still call it home brew :lol: :lol: :lol:

Settle an argument snowie, what's the difference between "craft beers" and "real ales"?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:12 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1182
vastman wrote:
Not really it just shows you're a bit thick. What you have posted is just an opinion backed up with an assumption, it sure as hell isnt ironic.

So again why is this a trivial issue as it appears you're totally in a minority of one. Why can't we as opposed to just you use this forum to offer suggestions to the club. Why you're intent on having a hissy fit over a reasonable suggestion is anyone's guess. That's not ironic by the way it's just sad.

Can't even be bothered with an emoticon.

Oh dear, and now you attempt the sidestep again, confirming you "master of irony" once again,
Try this it may help you in future, although there is probably a number of big words in it you've never heard or used before, but you're never to old to learn
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Concise-Oxford ... 0199601089
HTH :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, bigalf, eastardsley, FickleFingerOfFate, huddiepuddies, JINJER, Jizzer, leedscat, musson, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Smew, Trinity1315, try scorer, vastman, victarmeldrew, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 291 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,6682,09576,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM