vastman wrote: Not really it just shows you're a bit thick. What you have posted is just an opinion backed up with an assumption, it sure as hell isnt ironic.



So again why is this a trivial issue as it appears you're totally in a minority of one. Why can't we as opposed to just you use this forum to offer suggestions to the club. Why you're intent on having a hissy fit over a reasonable suggestion is anyone's guess. That's not ironic by the way it's just sad.



Can't even be bothered with an emoticon.

Oh dear, and now you attempt the sidestep again, confirming you "master of irony" once again,Try this it may help you in future, although there is probably a number of big words in it you've never heard or used before, but you're never to old to learnHTH