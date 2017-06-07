Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm Posts: 751 Location: Wakefield
What I cannot understand is why the same old tired tune after a try is scored (don't know what it's called but it calls for fans to begin pumping their arms). Most if not all the clubs have played it at one time or another. First heared it at Wheldon road back in 95. Wouldn't it be better if clubs had there own identity when it comes to music. Maybe it's a SL directive?
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am Posts: 6264 Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Miro wrote:
Can't sing it in my head but isn't it the Frattelis "Chelsea dagger"? Or is it the Pirahnas?
