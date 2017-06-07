WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:02 pm
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1181
vastman wrote:
Nice side step, but doesn't really wash :SHHH:


Vastman, the master of irony :LOL:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:09 pm
dboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2291
Location: Barnsley
Weird - I stand in the centre of the North Stand and always think it's not loud enough - maybe not so much the music, but can't hear announcements.

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:21 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25860
Location: Poodle Power!
dboy wrote:
Weird - I stand in the centre of the North Stand and always think it's not loud enough - maybe not so much the music, but can't hear announcements.



Yep it's particularly load on the edges, but there isn't always room to move in. As I say it's not a deal breaker despite financial times attempts to make it one 8)
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:24 pm
Miro
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 751
Location: Wakefield
What I cannot understand is why the same old tired tune after a try is scored (don't know what it's called but it calls for fans to begin pumping their arms). Most if not all the clubs have played it at one time or another. First heared it at Wheldon road back in 95. Wouldn't it be better if clubs had there own identity when it comes to music. Maybe it's a SL directive?

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:28 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6264
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Miro wrote:
What I cannot understand is why the same old tired tune after a try is scored (don't know what it's called but it calls for fans to begin pumping their arms). Most if not all the clubs have played it at one time or another. First heared it at Wheldon road back in 95. Wouldn't it be better if clubs had there own identity when it comes to music. Maybe it's a SL directive?

Can't sing it in my head but isn't it the Frattelis "Chelsea dagger"?
Or is it the Pirahnas?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:49 pm
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1181
vastman wrote:
As I say it's not a deal breaker despite financial times attempts to make it one 8)

Says the man who started the thread :roll:
#vastmanmasterofirony
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:14 pm
Redscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 540
While we're about it Daddycool, for the last few matches can you have the countdown clock swivelled round a bit so that us who occupy the north-west corner of the ground can see what it looks like??? :)

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:09 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25860
Location: Poodle Power!
financialtimes wrote:
Says the man who started the thread :roll:
#vastmanmasterofirony


Sorry do we need your permission to start a thread. That's not irony by the way, a word who's meaning you clearly struggle to grasp.

Try #finanacialtimesisabitofatool
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:10 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25860
Location: Poodle Power!
Redscat wrote:
While we're about it Daddycool, for the last few matches can you have the countdown clock swivelled round a bit so that us who occupy the north-west corner of the ground can see what it looks like??? :)


Seems a fair comment, prepare for the outrage of you know who.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:14 pm
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17756
wrencat1873 wrote:
Now you're talking :D
Trinity ale is another highlight of life in the Northstand :DRUNK:

:thumb: cheers pal mind some will still call it home brew :lol: :lol: :lol:
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

//www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/
