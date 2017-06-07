What I cannot understand is why the same old tired tune after a try is scored (don't know what it's called but it calls for fans to begin pumping their arms). Most if not all the clubs have played it at one time or another. First heared it at Wheldon road back in 95. Wouldn't it be better if clubs had there own identity when it comes to music. Maybe it's a SL directive?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, beamer, braytontiger, comeontrinity, dboy, Deeencee, djcool, dull nickname, eastardsley, eric35, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, JINJER, Jizzer, Lawefield44, Lupsetbull, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, reedy, RWB, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, upthecats, vastman, wakeytrin, wrenthorpecat, Yosemite Sam and 295 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|