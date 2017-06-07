WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:58 pm
poplar cats alive
This topic goes to show how well we are going this season. Any other season we would doom and gloom, moaning about this player or that player, our coach or MC. What's going on Vasty!

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:02 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
poplar cats alive wrote:
This topic goes to show how well we are going this season. Any other season we would doom and gloom, moaning about this player or that player, our coach or MC. What's going on Vasty!


It was just a request/question not the Magna Carta. 8)

Funny when it was the beer that was in question certain posters were up in arms.
Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:06 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
vastman wrote:
It was just a request/question not the Magna Carta. 8)

Funny when it was the beer that was in question certain posters were up in arms.


Now you're talking :D
Trinity ale is another highlight of life in the Northstand :DRUNK:

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:07 pm
Manuel
I could make up another topic if you like.
Have we got the fattest dancers in Super League?
The noise of the music puts me off looking though.

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:19 pm
acko
Free-scoring winger
I agree the music is too loud and I'm a old rocker, Think the problem is 1.When the teams are getting announced it is very difficult to hear the team selection and like Vasty says when the team does come out bet they can't hear us, It's like being at Catalan and huddsi where they turn the music up to drown us out.

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:21 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
acko wrote:
I agree the music is too loud and I'm a old rocker, Think the problem is 1.When the teams are getting announced it is very difficult to hear the team solection and like tasty says when the team does come out bet they can't hear us, It's like being at Catalan and huddsi where they turn the music up to drown us out.

Up the trin


Tasty! are you trying to tell me something :THINK:
Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:25 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Manuel wrote:
I could make up another topic if you like.
Have we got the fattest dancers in Super League?
The noise of the music puts me off looking though.


Steady :NAUGHTY:

Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:39 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Manuel wrote:
I could make up another topic if you like.
Have we got the fattest dancers in Super League?
.


No, I think our neighbours over the common beat us on that too.
Re: Turn the music down, please

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:41 pm
acko
Free-scoring winger
:oops: :oops: Blo#dy iPad and sangira
