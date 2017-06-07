Is there any chance you can turn the pre-match music down a little, especially just before the team come out - and especially in the North stand - it's deafening imho. For me it ruins the build up. It's to loud, you can't think and it drowns out the crowd noise which is where the real atmosphere comes from.
I get the music I do but I don't get the logic of drowning out the one advantage we have at home, crowd support.
Just my opinion. I'n not a moan and if I'm in the minority so be it.
Really? All the Things that are wrong with the matchday experience at BV and you feel the loudness of the music is the one that needs Mr Carters immediate attention Do you ask the people around you to cheer a little less loudly too? My advice is turn your hearing aid down a little
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning? The financial time crossword
Yeah really actually - why does this offend it's hardly the first time it's been raised and if I'm right what harm does it do letting the club know or are you the only one entitled an opinion.
If nobody agrees then fine but turning a dial down by a few notches is hardly robbing MC of time is it! I'll turn my hearing aid up if you press the on button near your brain
Well..... sat in our formerly pigeon poop covered seats in the East Stand, I do agree the volume seems to be higher. Some of us old farts were needing St. John's Ambulance attention after the tension of the Huddersfield game and then the final hooter on 6 million decibels. I will take note and turn my hearing aid down though.
Pet hate of mine too when I cant even talk to people around me because the music drowns everything out. Socialising with fellow supporters before game & at half time is a key part of the match day experience in my opinion.
Its not just Wakefield, Wigan & Hudds are even worse!
Good man, apparently you can'y over burden Mr Carter with your own thoughts.
I'll turn my hearing aid up if you press the on button near your brain
You might want to put your reading spectacles on too as I suggested you turn it down if it's too loud as for the second part, I'll let you work out who engaged their typing fingers before engaging their brain
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning? The financial time crossword
