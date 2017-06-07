Dear Daddycool,
Is there any chance you can turn the pre-match music down a little, especially just before the team come out - and especially in the North stand - it's deafening imho. For me it ruins the build up. It's to loud, you can't think and it drowns out the crowd noise which is where the real atmosphere comes from.
I get the music I do but I don't get the logic of drowning out the one advantage we have at home, crowd support.
Just my opinion. I'n not a moan and if I'm in the minority so be it.
