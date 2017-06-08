He is a good player from what I have heard.
Allgood is only on a one year deal, as is Williams, but werent we in talks to keep him longer.
Wood has gone well for us I think, but if we continue the improvements on the field, the expectation on the team will grow within fans and the media, so the quality of the squad will need to grow with it.
Allgood is only on a one year deal, as is Williams, but werent we in talks to keep him longer.
Wood has gone well for us I think, but if we continue the improvements on the field, the expectation on the team will grow within fans and the media, so the quality of the squad will need to grow with it.