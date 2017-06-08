WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tyler Randell

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:58 am
He is a good player from what I have heard.

Allgood is only on a one year deal, as is Williams, but werent we in talks to keep him longer.

Wood has gone well for us I think, but if we continue the improvements on the field, the expectation on the team will grow within fans and the media, so the quality of the squad will need to grow with it.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:07 am
I don't think we should worry about the media's expectations . It will be interesting if they still tip us for finishing bottom next season.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:58 am
The Rugby League World magazine had us finishing 7th I think.

I think expectation will grow when we back up good seasons the following year.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:19 pm
lampyboy wrote:
I don't think we should worry about the media's expectations . It will be interesting if they still tip us for finishing bottom next season.

Wouldn't surprise me if they did.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:30 pm
lampyboy wrote:
I don't think we should worry about the media's expectations . It will be interesting if they still tip us for finishing bottom next season.


They're going to tip us to finish 11th next year 8)
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:01 pm
Beat Leeds and a couple weeks later could be top of table clash

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:07 pm
Last season club in seventh 24 points club on 6 th 30 points , we are on 22 with home game against Widnes and Warrington to come

Best season I can remember

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:09 pm
Better than 2004 for me but that was a different format.
