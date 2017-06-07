WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tyler Randell

Tyler Randell

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:29 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1353
Newcastle Knights hooker a possible incoming for next season. 24 years old, 42 NRL appearances. Would mean one of this seasons overseas players is on the way out if it happens.

Re: Tyler Randell

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:32 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25857
Location: Poodle Power!
Sacred Cow wrote:
Newcastle Knights hooker a possible incoming for next season. 24 years old, 42 NRL appearances. Would mean one of this seasons overseas players is on the way out if it happens.


Not hard to work out who that is. Sio or Williams, most likely Sio.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Tyler Randell

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:35 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1353
vastman wrote:
Not hard to work out who that is. Sio or Williams, most likely Sio.

Sio is under contract though and a deal would have to be cut, Williams and Allgood are out of contract at the end of the season.

Re: Tyler Randell

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:37 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25857
Location: Poodle Power!
Sacred Cow wrote:
Sio is under contract though and a deal would have to be cut, Williams and Allgood are out of contract at the end of the season.


He's got a wife and kids which immediately puts me off I'm afraid.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Tyler Randell

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:39 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5932
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
vastman wrote:
He's got a wife and kids which immediately puts me off I'm afraid.


So you prefer single men? Fair enough.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Tyler Randell

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:47 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25857
Location: Poodle Power!
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
So you prefer single men? Fair enough.


Me, I'm not fussy :WHISTLE: but three's a crowd - players wives (certainly aussie ones) just don't seem to settle in the merry city :(
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Tyler Randell

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:36 pm
thebeagle
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 288
Thought Arona and Fifita had families with them.They certainly have settled.

Re: Tyler Randell

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:38 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8073
vastman wrote:
Not hard to work out who that is. Sio or Williams, most likely Sio.


What about Tupou ?

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, braytontiger, cocker, comeontrinity, dboy, Deeencee, djcool, eastardsley, Emley Cat, eric35, got there, JINJER, Jizzer, KevW60349, Kirmudgeonly, Lawefield44, Lupsetbull, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, reedy, RWB, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Avenger, thebeagle, TRB, upthecats, vastman, wakeytrin, wrenthorpecat, Yosemite Sam and 313 guests

