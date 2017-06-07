|
|
Newcastle Knights hooker a possible incoming for next season. 24 years old, 42 NRL appearances. Would mean one of this seasons overseas players is on the way out if it happens.
|
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:32 am
|
|
Not hard to work out who that is. Sio or Williams, most likely Sio.
|
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:35 am
|
|
Sio is under contract though and a deal would have to be cut, Williams and Allgood are out of contract at the end of the season.
|
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:37 am
|
|
He's got a wife and kids which immediately puts me off I'm afraid.
|
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:39 am
|
|
So you prefer single men? Fair enough.
|
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:47 am
|
|
Me, I'm not fussy
but three's a crowd - players wives (certainly aussie ones) just don't seem to settle in the merry city
|
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:36 pm
|
|
Thought Arona and Fifita had families with them.They certainly have settled.
|
|
Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:38 pm
|
|
What about Tupou ?
|
