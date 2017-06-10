|
Bombed Out wrote:
I don't see why Sneyd has to come straight back in at all and why you'd shoehorn Connor in at centre to accomodate him.
Yes his goal kicking is good but in the last 2 games Connor has been superb and I much prefer Connor and Kelly.
Connor has a good passing game, can place kick, takes the defensive line on and can monster in defence.
Sneyd as I say great at kicking goals, does not take on the line, susceptible in defence and just passes the ball on when he recieves it and very rarely takes the tackle.
I've really enjoyed our last 2 performances and been impressed with the fluidity of the team in attack.
No coincidence with Connor playing so well.
We would have to disagree, Sneyd brings to the table stuff nobody else in the squad can do. With Sneyd in the squad we always have last tackle options. Leads the club for try assists this season and has done since he arrived at the club.
Worth also mentioning he hasn't even missed as many tackles as most, intact Connor has missed more.
I reckon with the squad we have we would be far better off with Connor at Centre and Sneyd back at Scrum Half.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:33 am
What pleased me about last nights display was that it was such a clinical, low error dominating display. We havent put one of those in for a full 80 in a while.
I also think some of the established team members should be made to win their places back, some of these kids are playing well and deserve a chance.
Mrs Barista wrote:
This. If all fit I'd go:
Shaul
Fonua
Connor
Tuimavave
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Watts
Houghton
Taylor
Minichiello
Manu
Ellis
Bowden
Green
Washbrook
Thompson
Turgut and Fash must be pushing that line up very hard, I'd have either over Thompson, the way Turgut dealt with BBM (who has been the best forward in SL this year) was unbelievable. Although saying that Thompson has been better the last few games, I still think those two offer more consistently.
Personally I'd have Turgut as the last bench player
Last night's attendance was 2678 - double that and it would still be poor.
UllFC wrote:
What pleased me about last nights display was that it was such a clinical, low error dominating display. We havent put one of those in for a full 80 in a while.
I also think some of the established team members should be made to win their places back, some of these kids are playing well and deserve a chance.
Its great that the kids are doing well but realistically who are you going to leave out? Whatever way you cut it Taylor, Watts, Bowden and Green are pretty comfortably our best 4 props. Fash and Masi look to have great futures, but they just arent at the level of those 4 yet. Manu has to play, as does Ellis if fit. Ive been critical of Minichiello but he had a stormer against Wigan. Turgut is the one who now looks like a proper SL back rower and has a shout of being in a first choice 17. The others are promising, but not yet ready to displace any of the big guns.
ccs wrote:
Last night's attendance was 2678 - double that and it would still be poor.
The doc will either walk away or relocate them before long. What else is he supposed to do to get fans in?
Dave K. wrote:
Let's be honest Talanoa could get MOS and you wouldn't admit you where wrong, you where wrong about Radford, Fonua, Washbrook and are wrong about Talanoa.
I'd love to see you admit you are wrong and give Radford the credit he deserves instead of calling him a lucky coach who can't develop young players.
Except Talanoa won't ever be anywhere near MOS nor has being the best player at the club at any point.
When he's on his game he's a great asset, attack wise his strength is there to see, he does lack pace but then he's not used (nor do we use our wingers) in such a way that outright pace is massively advantageous to us.
However his defensive perforamnces have being average too often and sometimes simply poor, it's his
dips in form/performance that concern me and why I wouldn't retain him over someone like Rawsthorn and if we are to have a senior winger next season I'd rather have Michaels over Talanoa for the reasons I've given.
You can't possibly admit you're wrong can you you over the Michaels over Talanoa discussion, nor accept that radford has taken over 3 years to understand he needs to develop the youngsters/give them game time instead of bringing in players from outside the club.
You can't bring yourself to understand that so far we have one one trophy on the back of an over the cap squad that had barely any injuries. The test is how Radford can hold this squad together when things aren't so perfect (or lucky if you will). It's being a mixed bag so far this season huge peaks and troughs from the sublime to the outright garbage but I unlike a certain poster on here hasn't written the team off during games nor coming out with ridiculous threads talking about middle 8s.
I've given Radford his due when it was right to do so, so far he is slowly changing what he needs to change as I alluded to earlier this year but you can't admit to me saying the things he should do which he then went and did, he still has some areas he can improve upon which I have already given my thoughts about.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Its great that the kids are doing well but realistically who are you going to leave out? Whatever way you cut it Taylor, Watts, Bowden and Green are pretty comfortably our best 4 props. Fash and Masi look to have great futures, but they just arent at the level of those 4 yet. Manu has to play, as does Ellis if fit. Ive been critical of Minichiello but he had a stormer against Wigan. Turgut is the one who now looks like a proper SL back rower and has a shout of being in a first choice 17. The others are promising, but not yet ready to displace any of the big guns.
All of this is true IMO, but have sympathy with UllFC's point of view also. Radford's rotating the squad well IMO - imagine Mini could have played at a push but reckon he was rested as he's done a lot of minutes so far.
