Dave K. wrote: Let's be honest Talanoa could get MOS and you wouldn't admit you where wrong, you where wrong about Radford, Fonua, Washbrook and are wrong about Talanoa.



I'd love to see you admit you are wrong and give Radford the credit he deserves instead of calling him a lucky coach who can't develop young players.

Except Talanoa won't ever be anywhere near MOS nor has being the best player at the club at any point.When he's on his game he's a great asset, attack wise his strength is there to see, he does lack pace but then he's not used (nor do we use our wingers) in such a way that outright pace is massively advantageous to us.However his defensive perforamnces have being average too often and sometimes simply poor, it's hisdips in form/performance that concern me and why I wouldn't retain him over someone like Rawsthorn and if we are to have a senior winger next season I'd rather have Michaels over Talanoa for the reasons I've given.You can't possibly admit you're wrong can you you over the Michaels over Talanoa discussion, nor accept that radford has taken over 3 years to understand he needs to develop the youngsters/give them game time instead of bringing in players from outside the club.You can't bring yourself to understand that so far we have one one trophy on the back of an over the cap squad that had barely any injuries. The test is how Radford can hold this squad together when things aren't so perfect (or lucky if you will). It's being a mixed bag so far this season huge peaks and troughs from the sublime to the outright garbage but I unlike a certain poster on here hasn't written the team off during games nor coming out with ridiculous threads talking about middle 8s.I've given Radford his due when it was right to do so, so far he is slowly changing what he needs to change as I alluded to earlier this year but you can't admit to me saying the things he should do which he then went and did, he still has some areas he can improve upon which I have already given my thoughts about.