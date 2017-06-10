WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford Squad

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Salford Squad

 
Post a reply

Re: Salford Squad

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:09 am
pmarrow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am
Posts: 5449
Location: Hull
Bombed Out wrote:
I don't see why Sneyd has to come straight back in at all and why you'd shoehorn Connor in at centre to accomodate him.
Yes his goal kicking is good but in the last 2 games Connor has been superb and I much prefer Connor and Kelly.
Connor has a good passing game, can place kick, takes the defensive line on and can monster in defence.

Sneyd as I say great at kicking goals, does not take on the line, susceptible in defence and just passes the ball on when he recieves it and very rarely takes the tackle.

I've really enjoyed our last 2 performances and been impressed with the fluidity of the team in attack.
No coincidence with Connor playing so well.


We would have to disagree, Sneyd brings to the table stuff nobody else in the squad can do. With Sneyd in the squad we always have last tackle options. Leads the club for try assists this season and has done since he arrived at the club.

Worth also mentioning he hasn't even missed as many tackles as most, intact Connor has missed more.

I reckon with the squad we have we would be far better off with Connor at Centre and Sneyd back at Scrum Half.
Twitter : @TheResidentPete

Re: Salford Squad

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:33 am
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14862
What pleased me about last nights display was that it was such a clinical, low error dominating display. We havent put one of those in for a full 80 in a while.

I also think some of the established team members should be made to win their places back, some of these kids are playing well and deserve a chance.

Re: Salford Squad

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:07 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17811
Location: Back in Hull.
Mrs Barista wrote:
This. If all fit I'd go:
Shaul
Fonua
Connor
Tuimavave
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Watts
Houghton
Taylor
Minichiello
Manu
Ellis

Bowden
Green
Washbrook
Thompson


Turgut and Fash must be pushing that line up very hard, I'd have either over Thompson, the way Turgut dealt with BBM (who has been the best forward in SL this year) was unbelievable. Although saying that Thompson has been better the last few games, I still think those two offer more consistently.

Personally I'd have Turgut as the last bench player

Re: Salford Squad

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:55 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2587
Last night's attendance was 2678 - double that and it would still be poor.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: B&WFAN, barton baird, bonaire, easthullwesty, FoD FC Army, FrEaK-HullFC, HFC Boy, Homenaway, hull smallears, itsonlyme, Large Paws, Mr. Zucchini Head, old frightful, Prof W, Red-4-life, shauney, Touchliner, Wellsy13, Wytchfynder General and 216 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,1141,68676,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
12
- 34NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
 > Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS
 < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM