Bombed Out wrote: I don't see why Sneyd has to come straight back in at all and why you'd shoehorn Connor in at centre to accomodate him.

Yes his goal kicking is good but in the last 2 games Connor has been superb and I much prefer Connor and Kelly.

Connor has a good passing game, can place kick, takes the defensive line on and can monster in defence.



Sneyd as I say great at kicking goals, does not take on the line, susceptible in defence and just passes the ball on when he recieves it and very rarely takes the tackle.



I've really enjoyed our last 2 performances and been impressed with the fluidity of the team in attack.

No coincidence with Connor playing so well.

We would have to disagree, Sneyd brings to the table stuff nobody else in the squad can do. With Sneyd in the squad we always have last tackle options. Leads the club for try assists this season and has done since he arrived at the club.Worth also mentioning he hasn't even missed as many tackles as most, intact Connor has missed more.I reckon with the squad we have we would be far better off with Connor at Centre and Sneyd back at Scrum Half.