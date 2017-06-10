WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford Squad

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:15 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17810
Location: Back in Hull.
Have to agree about Sneyd we look much slicker with Kelly and Connor as our halfs and stronger defensively, we will no doubt miss his kicking and game management.

Even if Sneyd does come back in, Connor has to be in the 13, really impressed with him, good runner, passer, kicker and aggressive defence. Got potential to be a top player, excellent signing by Radford, bet he is glad he moved to Hull now.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:32 am
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1083
Location: Inside my own head
Must say I was thinking as well while watching that we don't seem to be missing sneyd at all, really liking Connor at the moment.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:34 am
FCHammer Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:49 pm
Posts: 4
Connor and Sneyd both need to be in the 13. Connor to right centre. Looks a real player

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:36 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25787
We'd certainly have missed him at Wembley!

Sneyd has been hit and miss since he joined but his game management is excellent and I think he and kelly had started to work well together but then sneyd was clearly injured for a few games before he dropped out of the team

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:57 am
pmarrow User avatar
Joined: Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am
Posts: 5447
Location: Hull
Sneyd will come back in and rightly so. His kicking game is second to none, the times it's changed games for us with a 40/20 or his short kicking game has produced a try. That's without mentioning his goal kicking or eye for a drop goal.

Look at what's happened at Wigan since they lost Matty Smith a similar type of player to Sneyd.
Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 8:02 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24733
Location: West Yorkshire
FCHammer wrote:
Connor and Sneyd both need to be in the 13. Connor to right centre. Looks a real player

This. If all fit I'd go:
Shaul
Fonua
Connor
Tuimavave
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Watts
Houghton
Taylor
Minichiello
Manu
Ellis

Bowden
Green
Washbrook
Thompson
