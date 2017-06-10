WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford Squad

Re: Salford Squad

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:15 am
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17809
Location: Back in Hull.
Have to agree about Sneyd we look much slicker with Kelly and Connor as our halfs and stronger defensively, we will no doubt miss his kicking and game management.

Even if Sneyd does come back in, Connor has to be in the 13, really impressed with him, good runner, passer, kicker and aggressive defence. Got potential to be a top player, excellent signing by Radford, bet he is glad he moved to Hull now.
