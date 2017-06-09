WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford Squad

Re: Salford Squad

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:32 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17808
Location: Back in Hull.
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
A rested Talano is doing okay but his dips and past perormances are too erratic and his defence at times against better attacking teams than salford were today is woeful.
Last two games he's done well no doubt but I stick by what i said that Michaels offers us more as an all around player who can play on either wing and either centre position, defensively is superior to Talanoa in every way. He yet again mopped up when Fonua completely missed his man.


Let's be honest Talanoa could get MOS and you wouldn't admit you where wrong, you where wrong about Radford, Fonua, Washbrook and are wrong about Talanoa.

I'd love to see you admit you are wrong and give Radford the credit he deserves instead of calling him a lucky coach who can't develop young players.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:36 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4629
He won't Dave. Anyway great win. Never in doubt . Right across the park.we was good. Young guns again stood out. Masi and turgut are gonna be top class. Fash just wind him up and he just keeps going and going. Well done hull
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:52 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1082
Location: Inside my own head
Really proud of the lads tonight, great defensive effort, never took their foot off the gas, must say I was unsure which way it would go coming into this game but from minute one we got in their faces and dominated!

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:57 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4902
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Enjoyed that tonight

Good to see the younger lads playing well throughout

Thought Fash excellent again, Turgut looks the part and has an arrogance that other teams hate - just needs to control it. Matongo great in defence, needs to work on attack a little

But very good signs for the future

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:02 pm
London FC Fan Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 13, 2013 3:15 pm
Posts: 66
Great performance.
Really good to see the best of Watts, keeping a cool head and causing lots of problems with his running and handling.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:05 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17808
Location: Back in Hull.
Watts has potential to be the best prop in SL, if he just controls his aggression.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:06 pm
HFC Boy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3139
Location: North Hull
Top performance. Solid all all round.
Well done Lads .
Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:13 pm
hull smallears User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8401
Location: Location Location
Best performance of the season IMO (perhaps cas home aside maybe). Great stuff
