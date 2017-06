Excellent and very dominant performance against a Salford side who i feel the team made them look poor/lacklustre by how well we played..

Brad Fash is making a name for himself and the crop of the youngsters coming through IMO. Watts when he's not playing silly buggers shows what a class act he is.

Yet again Washbrook shows when he's given the responsibility and he's on form that he can do a great job, his effort was outstanding, he's grown/got better as a player since last season. This is probably why we won't be getting Dean Hadley back to the club (nor indeed JA)

Loved the way stevie michaels monstered the salford winger with just a few minutes to go. Good performance all round and the second best full game performance behind the Cas home match for me.