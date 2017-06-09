WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford Squad

Re: Salford Squad

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:46 pm
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2584
Jake the Peg wrote:
What's going on with houghton?
...unwell.

Re: Salford Squad

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:26 pm
Hasbag
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1721
Location: Hull
Lovely try that.
Good larker is Kelly.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:36 pm
Hasbag
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1721
Location: Hull
Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:37 pm
the cal train
Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2426
Location: West Hull
Albert Kelly!
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:50 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17340
Very good half from Hull. Kelly excellent again and great work from Washy.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:53 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25779
Great first half. Playing to the strengths of what we have available and keeping it nice and simple. At one stage we had downs, mass, fash and target in our forward pack. Just need to keep the defence tight now
