Hull FC star Mahe Fonua could return this Friday when the Black and Whites visit the AJ Bell Stadium to take on Salford Red Devils.



Fonua, who’s been out since the Airlie Birds’ Challenge Cup sixth round triumph over Catalans Dragons at the start of May, is back in contention this week after being selected in head coach Lee Radford’s 19-man squad.



Josh Griffin and Liam Watts have also been included after serving their one-match suspensions, but Hull will be without back rower Mark Minichiello and prop Josh Bowden this week.



Fetuli Talanoa, who made his comeback last Saturday in the win over champions Wigan Warriors, retains his place in the squad as does Masi Matongo, who made his first appearance last week since the end of March.



The Black and Whites are still without Scott Taylor, Marc Sneyd and captain Gareth Ellis.



Tickets and official coach travel for Friday’s trip to Salford are still available to buy from the club’s retail stores and will go off sale at 2pm on Friday.



For more information, including prices, click here



The full 19-man squad is as follows:



1. Jamie Shaul

2. Mahe Fonua

3. Carlos Tuimavave

4. Josh Griffin

5. Fetuli Talanoa

6. Albert Kelly

9. Danny Houghton

10. Liam Watts

14. Jake Connor

15. Chris Green



16. Jordan Thompson

17. Danny Washbrook

19. Steve Michaels

21. Sika Manu

23. Nick Rawsthorne

25. Jansin Turgut

27. Jack Downs

28. Brad Fash

29. Masi Matongo