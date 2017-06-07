WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford Squad

Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:03 am
Ellam
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3371
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
Hull FC star Mahe Fonua could return this Friday when the Black and Whites visit the AJ Bell Stadium to take on Salford Red Devils.

Fonua, who’s been out since the Airlie Birds’ Challenge Cup sixth round triumph over Catalans Dragons at the start of May, is back in contention this week after being selected in head coach Lee Radford’s 19-man squad.

Josh Griffin and Liam Watts have also been included after serving their one-match suspensions, but Hull will be without back rower Mark Minichiello and prop Josh Bowden this week.

Fetuli Talanoa, who made his comeback last Saturday in the win over champions Wigan Warriors, retains his place in the squad as does Masi Matongo, who made his first appearance last week since the end of March.

The Black and Whites are still without Scott Taylor, Marc Sneyd and captain Gareth Ellis.

Tickets and official coach travel for Friday’s trip to Salford are still available to buy from the club’s retail stores and will go off sale at 2pm on Friday.

For more information, including prices, click here

The full 19-man squad is as follows:

1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
3. Carlos Tuimavave
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
14. Jake Connor
15. Chris Green

16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
19. Steve Michaels
21. Sika Manu
23. Nick Rawsthorne
25. Jansin Turgut
27. Jack Downs
28. Brad Fash
29. Masi Matongo
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.

Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:06 am
Ellam
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3371
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
I'd Imagine

Shaul
Michaels
Talanoa/Fonau
Tuimavave
Talanoa/Fonau
Connor
Kelly
Watts
Houghton
Green
Manu
Washbrook
Thompson
Subs
Turgut
Fash
Matongo
Downs/Griffin
Think Rawsthorne will miss out been good but still a little raw and jumps in alot in defence
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.

Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:49 pm
The Perry Boy
Joined: Tue Oct 19, 2004 9:42 pm
Posts: 1763
Image
@mattsrlfc83

Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:54 pm
The Perry Boy
Joined: Tue Oct 19, 2004 9:42 pm
Posts: 1763
I'd line up as follows:

1. O'Brien
2. Bibby
3. Welham
4. Sa'u
5. Evalds
6. Lui
7. Dobson
8. Tasi
9. Tomkins
10. Griffin
11. Murdoch-Masila
12. Hauraki
13. Krasniqi

14. Brining
15. Carney
16. Kopczak
17. Murray
@mattsrlfc83

