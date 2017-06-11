WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gus catches the ball/club

Re: Gus catches the ball/club

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:46 am
itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 186
Gus has gone -move on

Re: Gus catches the ball/club

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:58 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2318
Location: Deepest Erith
Yeah, we'll all just forget about the untold damage he caused our club - like the fact we're out of the top flight, we have probably 500 or so regular fans, and we play in what is basically a park with ideas above it's station.
Sure, time to move on.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Gus catches the ball/club

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:24 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3934
Slightly confusing message there Rob, I did ask the question of how we should judge his time at Worcester to get told he was nothing to do with coaching etc, so on field performance nothing to do with him, ergo our drop from top flight could not be blamed on him he had nothing to do with coaching and team performance

Re: Gus catches the ball/club

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:54 pm
itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 186
finally micky you and I agree. Knew we would one day

Re: Gus catches the ball/club

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:24 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2318
Location: Deepest Erith
I thought I was going easy on him - I'm not Paddock or GF!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Gus catches the ball/club

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:36 pm
Lilfatman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 24
itsmeagain wrote:
Gus has gone -move on

I've really missed those posts from the Southern Hemisphere. I thought GF had gone walkabout till I spotted that one.

Re: Gus catches the ball/club

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:45 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3934
Hey mate these things happen now and again

Re: Gus catches the ball/club

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:29 pm
Andover Boy Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:43 pm
Posts: 382
So Worcester have replaced someone called O'Toole with someone who's a complete tool! Best of luck to 'em!
Catch my band, Sacrilege - dates at //www.sacrilegenwobhm.com
