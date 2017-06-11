Yeah, we'll all just forget about the untold damage he caused our club - like the fact we're out of the top flight, we have probably 500 or so regular fans, and we play in what is basically a park with ideas above it's station. Sure, time to move on.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!
Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Slightly confusing message there Rob, I did ask the question of how we should judge his time at Worcester to get told he was nothing to do with coaching etc, so on field performance nothing to do with him, ergo our drop from top flight could not be blamed on him he had nothing to do with coaching and team performance
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.