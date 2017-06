Very sad news.



I had a friendly rivalry with Arthur through playing darts in the Holderness Thursday league. An absolute gentleman and dry wit banter. I recall a top of the table clash between the team I played for (Queens in Hedon) and Arthur's (Nags at Burstwick), and it came down to the last singles game - Arthur v Gav Miller. The banter was top drawer and Arthur (Mr 60) won the final leg and the title with a captains performance. Great memories of a top man.