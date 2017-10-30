Smiffy27 wrote: In 2016 Matty Russell carried the ball further than any other back in Super League and was in second best carrier (to Chris Hill) of all. We have to give him some credit that he is indeed an elusive and explosive runner.

And how many tries did he score from these elusive and explosive runs?He's also ranked 14th in the whole league for runs from DH. Ahead of some team's starting hookers.But he's not a hooker. He's a winger, and should be judged on that.It's like excusing a prop who can't tackle because he kicked the most drop goals, or a fullback who can't catch because he makes a mean chicken madras.Here's another 2016 stat -Lineham 72% try-rate in 22 gamesPenny 70% try-rate in 20 gamesRussell - 29% try-rate in 31 games