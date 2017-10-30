WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Rumours
Mon Oct 30, 2017 9:59 am
ninearches
I only watched the BBC highlights of the Scotland game & i must confess that i don't remember seeing Russell in camera shot once,although in his summary Kevin Sinfield stated that both Scottish wingers had great games.
Rumours
Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:19 am
rubber duckie
ninearches wrote:
I only watched the BBC highlights of the Scotland game & i must confess that i don't remember seeing Russell in camera shot once,although in his summary Kevin Sinfield stated that both Scottish wingers had great games.

Scottish or Scotland wingers?

Danny Brough must have the worst Scottish accent I've ever heard.
Rumours
Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:46 am
Lord Tony Smith
Charnly is an excellent finisher who has a superb try record. I think he’d be a great signing and exactly what we need. I think him signing could be the difference from us trying to get into the top 4 to becoming serious challengers.
Rumours
Mon Oct 30, 2017 12:32 pm
Smiffy27
In 2016 Matty Russell carried the ball further than any other back in Super League and was in second best carrier (to Chris Hill) of all. We have to give him some credit that he is indeed an elusive and explosive runner.
Rumours
Mon Oct 30, 2017 12:36 pm
moving on...
Smiffy27 wrote:
In 2016 Matty Russell carried the ball further than any other back in Super League and was in second best carrier (to Chris Hill) of all. We have to give him some credit that he is indeed an elusive and explosive runner.


Perhaps because that's all he has got. A scoot from the PTB, that's it.

It's a shame its not the wingers primary objective to make yards off of a scoot. If that was the case he'd be the best winger in the world. As it happens though... Its's not and he's cack.
Rumours
Mon Oct 30, 2017 1:19 pm
Wires71
Smiffy27 wrote:
In 2016 Matty Russell carried the ball further than any other back in Super League and was in second best carrier (to Chris Hill) of all. We have to give him some credit that he is indeed an elusive and explosive runner.


Doesn't that just sum up our 2017 in one paragraph. We value wingers as "ball returners" rather pacey, elusive, try scorers.

Brian Bevan and Dessie would have been sent to Rochdale for sure.
Rumours
Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:06 pm
Jimathay
Smiffy27 wrote:
In 2016 Matty Russell carried the ball further than any other back in Super League and was in second best carrier (to Chris Hill) of all. We have to give him some credit that he is indeed an elusive and explosive runner.


And how many tries did he score from these elusive and explosive runs?

He's also ranked 14th in the whole league for runs from DH. Ahead of some team's starting hookers.

But he's not a hooker. He's a winger, and should be judged on that.

It's like excusing a prop who can't tackle because he kicked the most drop goals, or a fullback who can't catch because he makes a mean chicken madras.

Here's another 2016 stat -
Lineham 72% try-rate in 22 games
Penny 70% try-rate in 20 games
Russell - 29% try-rate in 31 games
