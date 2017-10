Smiffy27 wrote: In 2016 Matty Russell carried the ball further than any other back in Super League and was in second best carrier (to Chris Hill) of all. We have to give him some credit that he is indeed an elusive and explosive runner.

Perhaps because that's all he has got. A scoot from the PTB, that's it.It's a shame its not the wingers primary objective to make yards off of a scoot. If that was the case he'd be the best winger in the world. As it happens though... Its's not and he's cack.