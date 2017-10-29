WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:15 am
Or thane
Big Dave 3 wrote:
Baptiste plays for PNG so I would imagine he is covered under the Kolpack ruling?

No Baptiste is Australian, the only reason he can play for PNG is because his dad was born there.
I'd be more than happy with Baptiste hit's like a truck in defence, accelerates quickly from a dead stop, Great passing game and really picks his passes creating Gaps. 9 or 13 he'd be great for us :-)
Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:18 am
Or thane
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
What I don't understand with Lineham is when we signed him he played on the right wing. This was a replacement for Joel. He now plays on the left wing.

I completely missed that, yeah good spot. Get Lineham on the outside of someone like Goodwin and he'd rack up alot of tries next season :-)
Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:58 am
rubber duckie
Or thane wrote:
I completely missed that, yeah good spot. Get Lineham on the outside of someone like Goodwin and he'd rack up alot of tries next season :-)

Then we'd have Russell outside Atkins....!
:O
once a wire always a wire
Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:58 am
Alffi_7
Lineham on the let wing is a fairly recent thing, only happened this year.

http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/new ... s/?ref=arc
Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:11 am
Psychedelic Casual
Wirefan wrote:
Castleford - Minikin Eden
Catalan - Yaha Duport
Huddersfield - McGilvalry Murphy
Hull - Fonua Talanoa
Leeds - Hall Briscoe
Saints - Grace Makinson
Wigan - Burgess Manfredi
Wakey - Johnstone Toupou
Salford - Vatuvei Johnson
Widnes - Thomson AhVan
KR - Shaw Carney
Warrington - Russell Lineham

Wigan’s back up wingers would be automatic staters in our team.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:20 pm
Lord Tony Smith
Rumours gathering pace on twitter about Charnley as Sale have signed a new winger.
Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:40 pm
easyWire
Whilst I think Charnley would readjust quickly to RL, I’m not sure about having to use the other marquee spot in order to match his salary at Sale. He’s good, but not that good. If he can work for less than £175k then great. He’s a wonderful finisher.
Mon Oct 30, 2017 7:58 am
Asgardian13
easyWire wrote:
Whilst I think Charnley would readjust quickly to RL, I’m not sure about having to use the other marquee spot in order to match his salary at Sale. He’s good, but not that good. If he can work for less than £175k then great. He’s a wonderful finisher.


Agree, he's not worth marquee money, hard to imagine any winger would be. Also, he used to have the worst haircut in RL - baton passed to George Williams - has this improved?
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Mon Oct 30, 2017 8:25 am
moving on...
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
What I don't understand with Lineham is when we signed him he played on the right wing. This was a replacement for Joel. He now plays on the left wing.


Because Tony Smith had his favorites. He knew Russell wasn't/isn't good enough but to save face he forced him into the team by moving Lineham to the left. Lineham's best moments in a Wire shirt have come from the few times he's played on the right. Hull FC away last year as one example. I could be wrong but it may come down to the fact that when he plays on the right he has a centre who is willing to pass him the ball.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Mon Oct 30, 2017 9:33 am
easyWire
Asgardian13 wrote:
Also, he used to have the worst haircut in RL


That was my biggest problem with Charnley when he was at Wigan. He looks like a Chav. With Sims now gone, the team's whole hair care budget should be focussed on Charnley (assuming we can entice him from Sale).
