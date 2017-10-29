|
Big Dave 3 wrote:
Baptiste plays for PNG so I would imagine he is covered under the Kolpack ruling?
No Baptiste is Australian, the only reason he can play for PNG is because his dad was born there.
I'd be more than happy with Baptiste hit's like a truck in defence, accelerates quickly from a dead stop, Great passing game and really picks his passes creating Gaps. 9 or 13 he'd be great for us
Or thane
on Sun Oct 29, 2017 1:18 am
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
What I don't understand with Lineham is when we signed him he played on the right wing. This was a replacement for Joel. He now plays on the left wing.
I completely missed that, yeah good spot. Get Lineham on the outside of someone like Goodwin and he'd rack up alot of tries next season
Or thane wrote:
I completely missed that, yeah good spot. Get Lineham on the outside of someone like Goodwin and he'd rack up alot of tries next season
Then we'd have Russell outside Atkins....!
:O
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 967
Wirefan wrote:
Castleford - Minikin Eden
Catalan - Yaha Duport
Huddersfield - McGilvalry Murphy
Hull - Fonua Talanoa
Leeds - Hall Briscoe
Saints - Grace Makinson
Wigan - Burgess Manfredi
Wakey - Johnstone Toupou
Salford - Vatuvei Johnson
Widnes - Thomson AhVan
KR - Shaw Carney
Warrington - Russell Lineham
Wigan’s back up wingers would be automatic staters in our team.
Rumours gathering pace on twitter about Charnley as Sale have signed a new winger.
Whilst I think Charnley would readjust quickly to RL, I’m not sure about having to use the other marquee spot in order to match his salary at Sale. He’s good, but not that good. If he can work for less than £175k then great. He’s a wonderful finisher.
easyWire wrote:
Whilst I think Charnley would readjust quickly to RL, I’m not sure about having to use the other marquee spot in order to match his salary at Sale. He’s good, but not that good. If he can work for less than £175k then great. He’s a wonderful finisher.
Agree, he's not worth marquee money, hard to imagine any
winger would be. Also, he used to have the worst haircut in RL - baton passed to George Williams - has this improved?
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
What I don't understand with Lineham is when we signed him he played on the right wing. This was a replacement for Joel. He now plays on the left wing.
Because Tony Smith had his favorites. He knew Russell wasn't/isn't good enough but to save face he forced him into the team by moving Lineham to the left. Lineham's best moments in a Wire shirt have come from the few times he's played on the right. Hull FC away last year as one example. I could be wrong but it may come down to the fact that when he plays on the right he has a centre who is willing to pass him the ball.
Asgardian13 wrote:
Also, he used to have the worst haircut in RL
That was my biggest problem with Charnley when he was at Wigan. He looks like a Chav. With Sims now gone, the team's whole hair care budget should be focussed on Charnley (assuming we can entice him from Sale).
