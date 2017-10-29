Builth Wells Wire wrote: What I don't understand with Lineham is when we signed him he played on the right wing. This was a replacement for Joel. He now plays on the left wing.

Because Tony Smith had his favorites. He knew Russell wasn't/isn't good enough but to save face he forced him into the team by moving Lineham to the left. Lineham's best moments in a Wire shirt have come from the few times he's played on the right. Hull FC away last year as one example. I could be wrong but it may come down to the fact that when he plays on the right he has a centre who is willing to pass him the ball.