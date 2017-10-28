WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 11:16 am
Vespid_Wire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 16, 2014 4:44 pm
Posts: 1520
Wirefan wrote:
We need at least one winger, two ideally. We must have the worst two wingers in the league currently.


Lineham one of the worst wingers in the league? Behave.
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:17 pm
Wire Weaver
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 381
We are trying to offload Lineham, but not having much luck at the moment.
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 12:24 pm
Briers'Boot
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2015 8:12 am
Posts: 97
Love to see Tom Johnstone in the p&b.
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:03 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8789
Briers'Boot wrote:
Love to see Tom Johnstone in the p&b.

So would I but isn't he on one leg for sometime?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:35 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4588
Location: Warrington
Castleford - Minikin Eden
Catalan - Yaha Duport
Huddersfield - McGilvalry Murphy
Hull - Fonua Talanoa
Leeds - Hall Briscoe
Saints - Grace Makinson
Wigan - Burgess Manfredi
Wakey - Johnstone Toupou
Salford - Vatuvei Johnson
Widnes - Thomson AhVan
KR - Shaw Carney
Warrington - Russell Lineham
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 2:27 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2877
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Wirefan wrote:
Castleford - Minikin Eden
Catalan - Yaha Duport
Huddersfield - McGilvalry Murphy
Hull - Fonua Talanoa
Leeds - Hall Briscoe
Saints - Grace Makinson
Wigan - Burgess Manfredi
Wakey - Johnstone Toupou
Salford - Vatuvei Johnson
Widnes - Thomson AhVan
KR - Shaw Carney
Warrington - Russell Lineham


Mahe Fonua has moved on to Wests Tigers
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 2:41 pm
Briers'Boot
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2015 8:12 am
Posts: 97
rubber duckie wrote:
So would I but isn't he on one leg for sometime?

I believe so yes but dont know the full details, maybe could sign him anyway and use Russell as a stand in!
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 2:45 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8789
Briers'Boot wrote:
I believe so yes but dont know the full details, maybe could sign him anyway and use Russell as a stand in!

Or as his other leg!
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 8:06 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 726
Linehan is not the problem provide him with the opportunity n he will score tryst 19 in a poor team and with atkins as his centre then that's a reasonable haul. Give him a centre who creates and passes we will see the best out of him if a new wingers brought in I doubt it would be to replace him.

Kevin niquima had a solid game today he was rumoured to be coming here did that fall thru did we sign hiku instead would be worth replacing russel with him. I still think marshall at wigan would fit the bill for us especially if rumours he is going for a season long loan at Swinton are true he is a good promising winger who would not be cheep but I don't think he would be a particularly high earner initially.
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 8:51 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2877
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
What I don't understand with Lineham is when we signed him he played on the right wing. This was a replacement for Joel. He now plays on the left wing.
