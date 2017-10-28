Linehan is not the problem provide him with the opportunity n he will score tryst 19 in a poor team and with atkins as his centre then that's a reasonable haul. Give him a centre who creates and passes we will see the best out of him if a new wingers brought in I doubt it would be to replace him.



Kevin niquima had a solid game today he was rumoured to be coming here did that fall thru did we sign hiku instead would be worth replacing russel with him. I still think marshall at wigan would fit the bill for us especially if rumours he is going for a season long loan at Swinton are true he is a good promising winger who would not be cheep but I don't think he would be a particularly high earner initially.