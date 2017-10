Yes but do we need another prop over a winger kp eluded to working under certain cap space on the last 2/3 signings do you believe if we sign a burgess/graham type player we will be able to afford a reasonable winger under the cap



We've Hill Crosby cooper akoula (possibly) westwood philbin and King someone ooc on a pay as you play if it was to mean that we were able to bring in a tom Johnston would be better than what we currently have



No point In having forwards to get us up the field if we've nobody able to capitalise on the positions we can put ourselves in especially if we've aspirations of winning finals. Linehan and atkins is a good combo but linehan is often starved of ball and asked to run up on the first. This is down to tactics and in part atkins inability to pass to him patton made a few cut out passes and linehan scored so don't need atkins out just a few different options. The other side we've goodwin and russel I fear in games when opportunities are scarce then not having a hall mcgilvrey Johnston manfredi in his place will cost us I'm hoping price gets the best out of bot edges if it's down to new recruits or new ideas I'm happy but think we've strengthened our pack enough and if we've another big signing I'd rather it strengthens our back line over the already strengthened pack.