Pomeroy is our back up choice he came in and performed well when fit and did not let us down. I wouldn't be disappointed with him being kept on for a year as I think one of the wigan wingers may become available after next season. But we are looking for a winger so guess we will have to wait and see what unfolds



A winger and lose forward for me and maybe a bargain basement prop to bolster the pack and we should be good for a marked improvement next year



No reason injury permitting we cannot be challenging for a top 4 spot next year. We e certainly improved and are looking at bringing in two or three more which will add depth to the team