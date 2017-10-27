WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:47 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1375
ninearches wrote:
Has Pomeroy been over in Europe long enough to not count on the quota any more ? He could be the wise head on old shoulders who will get us the win at Old Trafford next October.


Behave.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:40 pm
Big Dave 3 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1254
ninearches wrote:
Has Pomeroy been over in Europe long enough to not count on the quota any more ? He could be the wise head on old shoulders who will get us the win at Old Trafford next October.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
ChrisPie2 wrote-

(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)

He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 2:45 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3382
Location: newton-le-willows
Stranger thing have happened at sea ! :lol:
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:25 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 719
Pomeroy is our back up choice he came in and performed well when fit and did not let us down. I wouldn't be disappointed with him being kept on for a year as I think one of the wigan wingers may become available after next season. But we are looking for a winger so guess we will have to wait and see what unfolds

A winger and lose forward for me and maybe a bargain basement prop to bolster the pack and we should be good for a marked improvement next year

No reason injury permitting we cannot be challenging for a top 4 spot next year. We e certainly improved and are looking at bringing in two or three more which will add depth to the team
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:44 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 846
Location: Sunny Southport
Still don't get the Pomeroy love in. Released by Catalan, playing lower French league, hardly played any matches for us (the majority of which were limited opposition) AND was playing alongside Hiku (which shouldn't be underestimated).
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
