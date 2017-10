Has Pomeroy been over in Europe long enough to not count on the quota any more ? He could be the wise head on old shoulders who will get us the win at Old Trafford next October.

ChrisPie2 wrote-



(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)



He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.



Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.