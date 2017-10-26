If we have signed Baptiste then doesn't that fill our overseas Quota?
I've got in my head we are allowed 4 overseas players which would be Akuoala, Goodwin, Roberts and Baptiste.
BMM is Tongan so doesn't count with the Kolpack ruling. So that would mean if we sign anyone else they can't be an Aussie or a kiwi so that would be Goodbye to Pomeroy.
I may be wrong and we are allowed 5 overseas players, does anyone know the official overseas Quota?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bonaire, eddieH, Fourpointtry, Irish Wire, jackflash, Mr Snoodle, Or thane, Orfie, rubber duckie, Rugby, Stitch, the flying biscuit, WalterWizard and 141 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,655,134
|1,019
|76,319
|4,559
|SET
|