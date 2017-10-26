He may do OK in the team I hope he does and will be worth a season to find out if he can regain confidance. The winger situation at wigan will play out they have burgess davis manfredi and marshall by next season I think one of them will be looking to leave and get more game time not because they're not good enough but because wigan have 4 very good wingers competing for 2 spots I would think any of those 4 would be an improvement on russel.



It's another quality finisher that we need in the back line that in big games with limited opportunities takes his chances.