WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:22 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8767
WILLOWSTOURS wrote:
Tom Johnston should be number one target.

I've always liked him but I think Russell will be okay with this team.
Last edited by rubber duckie on Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:28 pm, edited 1 time in total.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:02 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 713
He may do OK in the team I hope he does and will be worth a season to find out if he can regain confidance. The winger situation at wigan will play out they have burgess davis manfredi and marshall by next season I think one of them will be looking to leave and get more game time not because they're not good enough but because wigan have 4 very good wingers competing for 2 spots I would think any of those 4 would be an improvement on russel.

It's another quality finisher that we need in the back line that in big games with limited opportunities takes his chances.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:32 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8767
There wingers all look impressive but Wigan understand the value of quality centres....this is an area completely disregard by TS.

I've always said a winger is only as good as his last pass.
The stories of Brian Bevan who who sit on the touchline and sulk if he didn't get ball.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:45 pm
Or thane Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 280
If we have signed Baptiste then doesn't that fill our overseas Quota?
I've got in my head we are allowed 4 overseas players which would be Akuoala, Goodwin, Roberts and Baptiste.
BMM is Tongan so doesn't count with the Kolpack ruling. So that would mean if we sign anyone else they can't be an Aussie or a kiwi so that would be Goodbye to Pomeroy.
I may be wrong and we are allowed 5 overseas players, does anyone know the official overseas Quota?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, eddieH, Fourpointtry, Irish Wire, jackflash, Mr Snoodle, Or thane, Orfie, rubber duckie, Rugby, Stitch, the flying biscuit, WalterWizard and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,1341,01976,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM