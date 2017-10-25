Baptise is being unloaded by Canberra as they have to reduce salary spend, I think I read they have broken the rules and have to make changes before the season starts. They will pay half of his salary, but I don't know how that works given their predicament? Read that on the tinternet somewhere.
|