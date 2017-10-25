WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:25 pm
rubber duckie





Im no fan of Russell but he to will do okay outside our new right recruitment.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:48 pm
rubber duckie





Babtiste has signed.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:00 pm
sir adrian morley






rubber duckie wrote:
Babtiste has signed.

who is he where does he play etc...
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:13 pm
karetaker






sir adrian morley wrote:
who is he where does he play etc...


Hooker from Canberra Raiders, 5’6 A’s had problems with Achilles heel,and from what I’ve read Canberra would be expected to pay part of his wage were ever he ends up.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:25 pm
karetaker






And if as signed queue the we must be breaking the cap trolls.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:46 pm
Kevin Turvey




karetaker wrote:
And if has signed queue the we must be breaking the cap trolls.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:50 pm
ninearches





Is Baptiste a useful player & is he an Aussie or an islander ?
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:58 pm
karetaker






ninearches wrote:
Is Baptiste a useful player & is he an Aussie or an islander ?


He is on the bench for PNG in there first game.
Re: Rumours
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:23 pm
easyWire






His season highlights reel is only 30 seconds long but he looks solid defensively and there’s a quick segment showing a nice cut out pass but that’s it.

Could be handy at the right price.
