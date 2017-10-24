Builth Wells Wire wrote: Duckie quote



A couple of weeks ago I told you the club was talking with a 3/4!. I know the name. Sorry I can't say but he's going to be marquee no2! Signed.

Teaser...out and out centre but can and has played as a half.

Alleged.



Who was this marquee no2?

I could have said Hiku as he fits the bill but it wasn't. It was indeed Kyle Eastmond yet again.Around that time Salford also went public about a failed deal.I suppose you can add that to Tompkins Williams and Barba I made up too...However as I post and be dammed...talk of Charnley away from social media, which I take little notice unless it's on RL fans....still has some merit. Jules does look to be gone too Catalan...but I'll be honest, we'll not miss him and he would have struggled to get anywhere near the 17 as he has most of his career but for the nightmare of 17.