Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:28 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8730
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
HOT HOT HOT!!!

A couple of weeks ago I told you the club was talking with a 3/4!. I know the name. Sorry I can't say but he's going to be marquee no2! Signed.
Teaser...out and out centre but can and has played as a half.
Who was this marquee no2?

I could have said Hiku as he fits the bill but it wasn't. It was indeed Kyle Eastmond yet again.
Around that time Salford also went public about a failed deal.
I suppose you can add that to Tompkins Williams and Barba I made up too...

However as I post and be dammed...talk of Charnley away from social media, which I take little notice unless it's on RL fans....still has some merit. Jules does look to be gone too Catalan...but I'll be honest, we'll not miss him and he would have struggled to get anywhere near the 17 as he has most of his career but for the nightmare of 17.
Re: Rumours
Tue Oct 24, 2017 8:29 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 495
Location: Dubai
Hatfield Town Wire wrote:
I herd we are signing someone from Aylesbury


Holy Cow, he’d better add some beef to the pack. Unless it’s all bull.
