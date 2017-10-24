Like others I was not a fan of the decision to sign him, but I will say I thought he had done a good job at Hudds. In the WCC game he was very good as were lots of others, but we know what happened nextThe current position for me is that he is a better option now than last year. He is a class better than what is/will be available. Letting him go is as bad an idea as it was to sign him last year.All the players are on clean sheet territory with SP. Having four HB's (MS, DP, TR and KB), with Harvey and Ratch as potential covers if required should give healthy competition.If the HB's are given some time/space and protection we could have a very good year in 2018.