Like others I was not a fan of the decision to sign him, but I will say I thought he had done a good job at Hudds. In the WCC game he was very good as were lots of others, but we know what happened next
The current position for me is that he is a better option now than last year. He is a class better than what is/will be available. Letting him go is as bad an idea as it was to sign him last year.
All the players are on clean sheet territory with SP. Having four HB's (MS, DP, TR and KB), with Harvey and Ratch as potential covers if required should give healthy competition.
If the HB's are given some time/space and protection we could have a very good year in 2018.
easyWire wrote:
Brown can be a decent enough player behind a successful pack, just like most half backs. He isn’t the future for sure, but we’d be crazy to let him go when he has one season left to prove himself under a new coach. It’s not like we need the cap space or the money, and there really aren’t any replacements out there at this point in time.
If Bennett thinks he’s good enough to make the England squad and do okay behind a big pack then I’ll go with that. Might just surprise us - he was okay at Hudds and Widnes WHEN the team as a whole was playing well. Let’s wait and see.
A voice of reason between hysteria.
Post of the week.
There will be no Brown bashing from me until he plays behind a Price pack not a TS powder puff weak pack.
easyWire wrote:
If Bennett thinks he’s good enough to make the England squad and do okay behind a big pack then I’ll go with that.
Brown not in 17 for Australia.
Alffi_7 wrote:
If we're playing three props in the front row wouldn't we then have to call them a different name as they are no longer propping up the hooker?
Pretty soon all we'll have left is middles, back row, pivots and outside backs.
The 'hookers' role has undoubtedly changed in the past couple of decades, his specialism has changed to being in control of the ruck. Loose forward has changed too, SO'L is probably the closest we have to a traditional Loose Forward in SL.
I'll still keep to calling them hookers and Loose forwards though, as well as calling my half backs stand off & scrum half rather than pivots. RL changes rules and structures so often, I like to keep some things traditional.
I hate the term “middles” or even worse “miggles” as some of our North West thick players and coaches pronounce it.
Just another ‘thick Northern rugby league’ word
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
I hate the term “middles” or even worse “miggles” as some of our North West thick players and coaches pronounce it.
Just another ‘thick Northern rugby league’ word
To Rank Alongside:
I thought our "D" wuz awe-sum...
.really can't we say defence or defensive efforts. ..
And Brian Noble going all Hollywood with
He's give him a big see ya lay- der
If you can't say hand off then at least say later with a T
Babtiste looks an interesting rumour....as much as I liked Hock as a player a decade ago, I can't see it now unless he's coming on a 12 month or pay as your behave deal!
WalterWizard wrote:
Maybe we were revolutionary in the 1980s....was Kevin Tamati not a prop forward that we played at 9?!!!!
he was and what a front row we had back then with boyd tamati and jacko 2nd row of roberts sanderson and the late great mike gregory at loose..what a pack
sir adrian morley wrote:
he was and what a front row we had back then with boyd tamati and jacko 2nd row of roberts sanderson and the late great mike gregory at loose..what a pack
Suddenly menace in the front row doesn't seem so radical after all.
sir adrian morley wrote:
he was and what a front row we had back then with boyd tamati and jacko 2nd row of roberts sanderson and the late great mike gregory at loose..what a pack
My favourite Wire pack by a mile
