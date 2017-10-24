WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:41 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 811
Like others I was not a fan of the decision to sign him, but I will say I thought he had done a good job at Hudds. In the WCC game he was very good as were lots of others, but we know what happened next :DEPRESSED:

The current position for me is that he is a better option now than last year. He is a class better than what is/will be available. Letting him go is as bad an idea as it was to sign him last year.

All the players are on clean sheet territory with SP. Having four HB's (MS, DP, TR and KB), with Harvey and Ratch as potential covers if required should give healthy competition.

If the HB's are given some time/space and protection we could have a very good year in 2018.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:04 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8712
easyWire wrote:
Brown can be a decent enough player behind a successful pack, just like most half backs. He isn’t the future for sure, but we’d be crazy to let him go when he has one season left to prove himself under a new coach. It’s not like we need the cap space or the money, and there really aren’t any replacements out there at this point in time.

If Bennett thinks he’s good enough to make the England squad and do okay behind a big pack then I’ll go with that. Might just surprise us - he was okay at Hudds and Widnes WHEN the team as a whole was playing well. Let’s wait and see.

A voice of reason between hysteria.
Post of the week.

There will be no Brown bashing from me until he plays behind a Price pack not a TS powder puff weak pack.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:16 am
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 466
easyWire wrote:
If Bennett thinks he’s good enough to make the England squad and do okay behind a big pack then I’ll go with that.


Brown not in 17 for Australia.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:25 am
Psychedelic Casual
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 444
Location: Manchester
Alffi_7 wrote:
If we're playing three props in the front row wouldn't we then have to call them a different name as they are no longer propping up the hooker? ;)

Pretty soon all we'll have left is middles, back row, pivots and outside backs.

The 'hookers' role has undoubtedly changed in the past couple of decades, his specialism has changed to being in control of the ruck. Loose forward has changed too, SO'L is probably the closest we have to a traditional Loose Forward in SL.

I'll still keep to calling them hookers and Loose forwards though, as well as calling my half backs stand off & scrum half rather than pivots. RL changes rules and structures so often, I like to keep some things traditional.

I hate the term “middles” or even worse “miggles” as some of our North West thick players and coaches pronounce it.

Just another ‘thick Northern rugby league’ word
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 1:09 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5442
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
I hate the term “middles” or even worse “miggles” as some of our North West thick players and coaches pronounce it.

Just another ‘thick Northern rugby league’ word


To Rank Alongside:

I thought our "D" wuz awe-sum...
.really can't we say defence or defensive efforts. ..

And Brian Noble going all Hollywood with
He's give him a big see ya lay- der

If you can't say hand off then at least say later with a T
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:28 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8712
Babtiste looks an interesting rumour....as much as I liked Hock as a player a decade ago, I can't see it now unless he's coming on a 12 month or pay as your behave deal!
