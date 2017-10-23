Let's call a spade a spade. Brown had a poor season, yes others (many) did as well but he was still poor.
That said, TS did him no favours. He is a player that needs structure, Warrington haven't played with a decent attacking structure in place for a good few years, and that was only because we had the playing personnel (Briers, Monas, Hodgson) to create and maintain their own structure.
Brown isn't 'that' good to do that himself. However, if you put a good enough structure around him, I think he could be good enough, and I'd be willing to give him the chance to prove that under a new regime.
I'm disappointed he got picked for England, I wish he had time with Price and Roberts to develop that structure - him flying to Australia to take place in training drills has robbed us of two months on the training field. But, he'll be itching to prove a lot of people wrong next year, hopefully he can.