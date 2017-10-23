WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:30 am
WalterWizard User avatar
Maybe we were revolutionary in the 1980s....was Kevin Tamati not a prop forward that we played at 9?!!!! :)
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:46 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Definitely a forward. Because he had to be Walt....now we're playing backs there.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:45 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
I'm all for using fractions, 3/4's, the Aussies refer to the Stand off as a 5/8th, let's go the whole hog...
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 6:52 pm
karetaker User avatar
Salford now think they may have signed Brown, I’d pay that fee :lol:
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:01 pm
theadore User avatar
karetaker wrote:
Salford now think they may have signed Brown, I’d pay that fee :lol:


Need someone to drive him to the train station?
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:58 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
if ratchford is our fb then we must not move him to the halves unless it's the very last option so we will have Patton Roberts and smith in the halves anybody who thinks that's enough is crazy !! Was not a fan of us signing him more so due to age but he will do the job when called upon

I would also add he linked up very well with ratchford in the England warm up. Do we take the hit on brown and sign another or wait and see who's available when he is released ?

I think people need to drop the brown hating for a while and let's see how he performs under price getting a bit tedious and predictable now

I'm not his biggest fan and was not jumping with joy upon his signing for us however if we're to draw a line under the smith era a new slate for all and that includes brown who is nowhere near as bad a player as some make out he was exceptional against Brisbane and has played very well when called upon in the England team he linked up very well with ratch against CAS something not seem all season.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:45 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
I don't get the Brown hate. He was not the worst performer last season by any measure. Hand on heart how many players performed anywhere near their best last season. Atkins, Sims, I'm struggling after that.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 10:03 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Brown's previous club history makes him a difficult player to like and there was probably also a feeling when he signed that he is past his peak and we just picked him up because he was available.

He didn't have a very good season but he is still a player capable of having a big influence on particular games. I was quite happy when we signed him, he had been a good player at Widnes. Lets see what a new coaching set up can do with him.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 11:57 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Let's call a spade a spade. Brown had a poor season, yes others (many) did as well but he was still poor.

That said, TS did him no favours. He is a player that needs structure, Warrington haven't played with a decent attacking structure in place for a good few years, and that was only because we had the playing personnel (Briers, Monas, Hodgson) to create and maintain their own structure.

Brown isn't 'that' good to do that himself. However, if you put a good enough structure around him, I think he could be good enough, and I'd be willing to give him the chance to prove that under a new regime.

I'm disappointed he got picked for England, I wish he had time with Price and Roberts to develop that structure - him flying to Australia to take place in training drills has robbed us of two months on the training field. But, he'll be itching to prove a lot of people wrong next year, hopefully he can.
