if ratchford is our fb then we must not move him to the halves unless it's the very last option so we will have Patton Roberts and smith in the halves anybody who thinks that's enough is crazy !! Was not a fan of us signing him more so due to age but he will do the job when called upon



I would also add he linked up very well with ratchford in the England warm up. Do we take the hit on brown and sign another or wait and see who's available when he is released ?



I think people need to drop the brown hating for a while and let's see how he performs under price getting a bit tedious and predictable now



I'm not his biggest fan and was not jumping with joy upon his signing for us however if we're to draw a line under the smith era a new slate for all and that includes brown who is nowhere near as bad a player as some make out he was exceptional against Brisbane and has played very well when called upon in the England team he linked up very well with ratch against CAS something not seem all season.