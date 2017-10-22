WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:06 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3731
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
rubber duckie wrote:
Wow wow.....let's rewind a little...who said anything about not playing 9?
I don't care what number he has on his shirt....

I'll ask the question again...what is the point of having Clark sandwiched between 11 men in an uncontested scrum?


Well you said play a prop to do the tackling Houghton and Clark do, last time I looked they wore the number 9 shirt.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:26 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8696
karetaker wrote:
Well you said play a prop to do the tackling Houghton and Clark do, last time I looked they wore the number 9 shirt.

Are you going to answer or not?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:19 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1355
rubber duckie wrote:
Wow wow.....let's rewind a little...who said anything about not playing 9?
I don't care what number he has on his shirt....

I'll ask the question again...what is the point of having Clark sandwiched between 11 men in an uncontested scrum?


Actually Duckie if you ever decide to watch closely, 8/10 times the hooker is at the back of the scrum with the loose at the front. very often you'll see a centre taking up a 2nd row spot with the backrower standing at first receiver.

It's actually pointless what you're suggesting because it happens anyway. You say you don't care what number a player is wearing? Then why are you so adamant on making a prop wearing 9?
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:40 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8696
moving on... wrote:
Actually Duckie if you ever decide to watch closely, 8/10 times the hooker is at the back of the scrum with the loose at the front. very often you'll see a centre taking up a 2nd row spot with the backrower standing at first receiver.

It's actually pointless what you're suggesting because it happens anyway. You say you don't care what number a player is wearing? Then why are you so adamant on making a prop wearing 9?

Perhaps you missed it... I said I didn't care what number he had on his shirt.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:44 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8696
moving on... wrote:
Actually Duckie if you ever decide to watch closely, 8/10 times the hooker is at the back of the scrum with the loose at the front. very often you'll see a centre taking up a 2nd row spot with the backrower standing at first receiver.

It's actually pointless what you're suggesting because it happens anyway. You say you don't care what number a player is wearing? Then why are you so adamant on making a prop wearing 9?


8 out of ten scrums on your stat does then indicate that a 'hooker' is no longer a specialised position.... well for at least 80% of the time?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:09 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8833
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Have to agree with Duckie on this one, for the following reasons

* The fact the hooker doesn't actually 'hook' anymore
* The ball handling skills of a 9, are much more suited to being at the back of the scrum in the LF role, than being stuck in the front row. (as pointed out this already happens sometimes)

So why not just play 3 props and have the LF as the man controlling the floor, as the 'hooker' does now...

Why not update RL positions to come in line with modern RL... a hooker no longer 'hooks'.. So lets change the roll.
Massive pessimist
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Bullseye, CW8, Eaststand96, eddieH, Fatbelly, Google Adsense [Bot], Instalamus, just_browny, kirtonLindseyWolf, Maco7, moving on..., richmond, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, Snaggletooth, The Riddler, wire-wire, Wrath and 287 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,1181,59176,3064,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM