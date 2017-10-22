Have to agree with Duckie on this one, for the following reasons



* The fact the hooker doesn't actually 'hook' anymore

* The ball handling skills of a 9, are much more suited to being at the back of the scrum in the LF role, than being stuck in the front row. (as pointed out this already happens sometimes)



So why not just play 3 props and have the LF as the man controlling the floor, as the 'hooker' does now...



Why not update RL positions to come in line with modern RL... a hooker no longer 'hooks'.. So lets change the roll.