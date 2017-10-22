rubber duckie wrote: Wow wow.....let's rewind a little...who said anything about not playing 9?

I don't care what number he has on his shirt....



I'll ask the question again...what is the point of having Clark sandwiched between 11 men in an uncontested scrum?

Well you said play a prop to do the tackling Houghton and Clark do, last time I looked they wore the number 9 shirt.