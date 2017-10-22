WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:22 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8691
...I'd play with 3 props on the front row now.
I'd throw Clark in at 13 while utility Ratchford is our pivot at FB.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:44 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 955
Captain Hook wrote:
Actually they probably should be known as specialist "dummy half" because that is what they are. Think most would know what the Duck was on about and not take it seriously (he does seem to have an "ageist" agenda though, what with "fax machines" and now "hookers".


To be fair I wasn't sure what he was in about!!! My guess is I'm a good 20 years younger than RD, so no ageist agenda here ;)

I don't really like referring to them as dummy halfs as many players in the side jump in to dummy half during a game - I must be a young traditionalist, despite the fact they don't 'hook' anymore, I still like referring to them as that.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 4:46 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 955
rubber duckie wrote:
...I'd play with 3 props on the front row now.
I'd throw Clark in at 13 while utility Ratchford is our pivot at FB.


Not sure how that's different to playing a normal front row with a prop at loose?
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 5:38 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8691
Do you not think the acting half loose would break from the scrum sooner to shape an attack?
Why tie him up between 11 men for a uncontested scrum?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 5:38 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3729
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
I was told by someone that Livett may be moving up to Loose Forward, not sure if there is anything in that, but for what it’s worth I think he could play there.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 5:47 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5651
Location: South Stand.....bored
rubber duckie wrote:
9 is a half capable of making the odd tackle these days...



Really?? The odd tackle?
Try telling that to Danny Houghton, after his 50odd tackles, in last year's CCF,as well as most games he plays.
I know he's a gob poop, but Mickey Cackybumbum is hardly workshy. Add Roby to that list, too.
Our current hooker, was a MoS winner a couple of years ago, and he enjoyed a tackle.

Hooker a specialist position. You bet.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 6:02 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 955
rubber duckie wrote:
Do you not think the acting half loose would break from the scrum sooner to shape an attack?
Why tie him up between 11 men for a uncontested scrum?


Again, Clark and most 'hookers' in SL these days regularly do that anyway.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 8:44 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8691
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Really?? The odd tackle?
Try telling that to Danny Houghton, after his 50odd tackles, in last year's CCF,as well as most games he plays.
I know he's a gob poop, but Mickey Cackybumbum is hardly workshy. Add Roby to that list, too.
Our current hooker, was a MoS winner a couple of years ago, and he enjoyed a tackle.

Hooker a specialist position. You bet.

You answered the question for me. So put a prop up front to do the tackling Houghton/Clark does.

My point isn't about the quality of the hooker as a running acting half or his ability to defend...mearly about the position he is taking in an uncontested scrum?....and the specific role of hooking....what is the point of him being sandwiched between 11 men when we could utilise his elusive running against relatively smaller men and less in numbers when he can break from the back of the pack the instant the ball comes out?
If the role of a hooker has changed so much, why hasn't his position in the scrum changed with it?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:14 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3729
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Seriously play a prop at 9??? No way would they make the amount of tackles made by said names Lefty mentioned, wouldn’t have the agility, motability etc.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:22 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8691
karetaker wrote:
Seriously play a prop at 9??? No way would they make the amount of tackles made by said names Lefty mentioned, wouldn’t have the agility, motability etc.

Wow wow.....let's rewind a little...who said anything about not playing 9?
I don't care what number he has on his shirt....

I'll ask the question again...what is the point of having Clark sandwiched between 11 men in an uncontested scrum?
once a wire always a wire
