lefty goldblatt wrote: Really?? The odd tackle?

Try telling that to Danny Houghton, after his 50odd tackles, in last year's CCF,as well as most games he plays.

I know he's a gob poop, but Mickey Cackybumbum is hardly workshy. Add Roby to that list, too.

Our current hooker, was a MoS winner a couple of years ago, and he enjoyed a tackle.



Hooker a specialist position. You bet.

You answered the question for me. So put a prop up front to do the tackling Houghton/Clark does.My point isn't about the quality of the hooker as a running acting half or his ability to defend...mearly about the position he is taking in an uncontested scrum?....and the specific role of hooking....what is the point of him being sandwiched between 11 men when we could utilise his elusive running against relatively smaller men and less in numbers when he can break from the back of the pack the instant the ball comes out?If the role of a hooker has changed so much, why hasn't his position in the scrum changed with it?