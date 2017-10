Captain Hook wrote: Actually they probably should be known as specialist "dummy half" because that is what they are. Think most would know what the Duck was on about and not take it seriously (he does seem to have an "ageist" agenda though, what with "fax machines" and now "hookers".

Aye heard them called that more than they use the word hooker these days.As for the other there was no need to take the pee out of what he said regardless of wether he meant it or not.