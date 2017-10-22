easyWire wrote:
Morgan Smith isn’t any bigger so as long as he can nail the big boys in the tackle he’ll be fine. I’m not sure it’s where we need to strengthen most though. No word on a new winger? Maybe we’re letting Pomeroy prove himself for a year.
We only have one specialised hooker in the squad, another is an absolute must for me.
